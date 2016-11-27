Live updates: Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Samford

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Samford University in Memorial Coliseum.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.
Kentucky (4-1) is led in scoring by seniors Evelyn Akhator (17.2 points per game) and Makayla Epps (16.6). Akhator also leads the Wildcats in rebounding at 11.4 per game.
Samford (2-3) is led in scoring by Kassidy Blevins and Hannah Nichols, who average 15.2 points per game.
Samford and Kentucky are meeting for just the second time ever in women’s basketball. Kentucky won the only previous meeting, 90-61, on Dec. 21, 2011.
There is no live television for Sunday afternoon’s game, but the broadcast is available online at WatchESPN.com, courtesy of SEC Network Plus.
