Live updates: Kentucky women’s basketball at Louisville

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jennifer Smith and Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team plays the University of Louisville at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.
Kentucky (6-1) is led in scoring by seniors Makayla Epps (19.0 points per game) and Evelyn Akhator (16.0). Epps is coming off a 30-point performance in Kentucky’s 82-68 victory over No. 12 Oklahoma on Thursday night. Akhator leads the Wildcats in rebounding at 10.9 per game.
Sophomore guard Asia Durr leads Louisville (6-2) in scoring at 18.9 points per game. Junior forward Mariya Moore averages 12.9. The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back defeats to No. 3 South Carolina and No. 5 Maryland after a 6-0 start.
Louisville and Kentucky are meeting for the 53rd time in women’s basketball. Kentucky leads the series 34-18. The Cats won the most recent meeting, 72-54, last season in Rupp Arena.
There is no live television for Sunday’s game, but the broadcast is available online at WatchESPN.com, courtesy of the ACC Extra Network.
Comments