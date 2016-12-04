Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Louisville women’s game

How to follow Sunday afternoon’s Kentucky women’s basketball game against Louisville at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.
Kentucky (6-1) is ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 20 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Cardinals (6-2) are ranked No. 7 in both polls.
Game time is 2 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: There is no live cable TV or over-the-air broadcast of the game.
Live online video broadcast: The ACC Extra Network, available on WatchESPN.com, is covering the game.
ACC Extra Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Don Russell; analysis, Sara White
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Neil Price
INTERNET
Live Twitter updates: Jennifer Smith and Mark Story are working the game for the Herald-Leader.
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
