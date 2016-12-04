UK Women's Basketball

December 4, 2016 1:39 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Louisville women’s game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Sunday afternoon’s Kentucky women’s basketball game against Louisville at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.

Kentucky (6-1) is ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 20 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Cardinals (6-2) are ranked No. 7 in both polls.

Game time is 2 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: There is no live cable TV or over-the-air broadcast of the game.

Live online video broadcast: The ACC Extra Network, available on WatchESPN.com, is covering the game.

ACC Extra Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Don Russell; analysis, Sara White

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Neil Price

INTERNET

Live Twitter updates: Jennifer Smith and Mark Story are working the game for the Herald-Leader.

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

