UK women’s Makayla Epps named SEC’s player of the week

Kentucky senior guard Makayla Epps was named the Southeastern Conference’s player of the week for women’s basketball.
The former Marion County standout scored 30 points and handed out five assists in No. 17 Kentucky’s 82-68 win against No. 12 Oklahoma on Thursday.
She followed that up with 22 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in a 69-67 overtime loss to No. 7 Louisville on Sunday.
Kentucky moved up two spots to No. 15 in the latest rankings by the Associated Press.
Epps has scored in double figures each of the last six games, with three straight with 20 or more.
Her career point total is at 1,362, which ranks 15th in UK women’s basketball history. She needs 125 more points to reach UK’s top 10.
Vanderbilt’s Erin Whalen was the league’s freshman of the week.
