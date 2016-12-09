Kentucky pulls away from Middle Tennessee behind Murray, Akhator

It wasn’t exactly the Louisville game and Kentucky seemed to struggle with energy at first.
But a quick early deficit got the No. 15 Cats’ attention and they pulled away from Middle Tennessee State 61-48 on Friday night in Memorial Coliseum.
The Lady Raiders led by as many as seven points early in the second quarter, but Kentucky was able to get back in it behind guard Taylor Murray and by going inside often to senior Evelyn Akhator.
The forward, who struggled at times in the Louisville loss and spent much of crunch time on the Cats’ bench, had her first double-double since Nov. 27 with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Akhator had been a double-double machine to start the season, earning one in five of Kentucky’s first six games of the season.
The Cats needed their other senior to step up in the second quarter with star Makayla Epps on the bench in foul trouble.
Even with Epps benched, Kentucky (7-2) managed to score nine unanswered to take a 35-31 lead at the half behind Akhator and Murray.
Murray, a 5-foot-6 sophomore point guard coming off a career game against Louisville with 21 points, had 12 points at the half for Kentucky and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds against the Raiders (2-4).
Middle Tennessee was able to stay in the game before the half thanks to some impressive three-point shooting from star Ty Petty.
The senior from Murfreesboro, Tenn., who had just 10 made three-pointers coming into this game, had five makes in the first half. Petty, who was held without a three in the second half, finished with 17 points. The Raiders were led by Alex Johnson’s 19 points.
Kentucky was dominant on the boards, outrebounding MTSU 44-22, getting 11 second-chance points to five.
Epps added 13 points, three rebounds and three assists for Kentucky, which has won four of its last five games.
After a late fourth-quarter surge, the only thing left in question for Kentucky was whether the Cats would manage to connect on a three-pointer. They did not, ending a three-point shooting streak that dated to 2014.
Next up for the Cats is a game on Sunday against Arizona State in Rupp Arena. UK officials are reporting that more than 20,000 tickets have been distributed for the game.
Kentucky likes to play at least one game a season at the downtown venue, which will play host to an NCAA Tournament regional again this season.
After the game against the Sun Devils, UK gets a few days off for finals week before home games against Radford (Dec. 18) and Washington State (Dec. 21). Then the Cats go on the road to No. 21 Duke on Dec. 29 before the start of Southeastern Conference play on New Year’s Day at Tennessee.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Arizona State at Kentucky
1 p.m. Sunday in Rupp Arena (SEC Network)
