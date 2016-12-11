Live updates: Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Arizona State

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Arizona State University in Rupp Arena.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m.
Fifteenth-ranked Kentucky (7-2) is led in scoring by seniors Makayla Epps (18.7 points per game) and Evelyn Akhator (14.8). Sophomore guards Taylor Murray (12.4) and Maci Morris (10.7) also score in double figures. Akhator leads the Cats in rebounds (10.3) and Epps is tops in assists (5.0).
Arizona State (5-2) is led in scoring by senior forward Sophie Brunner, who averages 10.6 points. She is the only Sun Devil scoring in double figures. Arizona State has beaten Illinois State, San Jose State, St. John’s, Boston University and then-No. 19 Florida. The Sun Devils have lost to Marquette and then-No. 5 Maryland.
Arizona State and Kentucky are meeting for just the second time in women’s basketball. Kentucky won the only previous meeting, last season in Tempe, Ariz., 68-64 in overtime.
Sunday’s game is being televised by the SEC Network and is available online at WatchESPN.com.
