December 11, 2016 12:48 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Arizona State women’s game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Sunday afternoon’s Kentucky women’s basketball game against Arizona State in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (7-2) is ranked No. 15 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 18 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Sun Devils (5-2) are ranked No. 23 by the coaches but are not ranked in the media’s top 25.

Game time is 1 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network.

SEC Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Melissa Lee; analysis, Debbie Antonelli

Where to find SEC Network:

▪  Time Warner Cable: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 516/517/518, 79/417/80 or 76/796/77. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.

▪  DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.

▪  DirecTV: Channel 611

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Neil Price

INTERNET

Live Twitter updates: Jennifer Smith is working the game for the Herald-Leader.

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Live online video broadcast: WatchESPN.com.

