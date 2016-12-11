UK women can’t hang on in overtime, fall to Arizona State 73-71

Kentucky and Arizona State must love overtime.
The Sun Devils returned the favor after the Cats upset them at their place a season ago in overtime with a 73-71 win in extras in Rupp Arena on Sunday.
Sophie Brunner hit a fall-away jumper in the final seconds to put Arizona State up for good. The Cats had a handful of seconds to force another overtime or win it, but Makayla Epps’ contested shot fell short.
Brunner led the Sun Devils with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in the victory, the fourth straight for Arizona State (6-2).
The Sun Devils, who also got 15 points and six rebounds from Quinn Dornstauder, trailed by as many as nine points in the first half before surging ahead with fast starts in both the third and fourth quarters.
Maci Morris had a career-high 29 points — a full 10 points more than her previous best — for the Cats, who also fell in overtime at Louisville a week ago.
Taylor Murray added 16 points and Epps had 14 points and seven rebounds for UK (7-3).
Even though Epps didn’t have a point and attempted just one shot in the first half, Kentucky led the Sun Devils 31-24 at the break.
Morris was the reason why. Her 16 points in 16 minutes at the half were more points than she’s scored in all but one game this season. The guard scored in all sorts of ways — floaters, layups, three-pointers — and she assisted on three other makes.
Morris made the first shot of the game, and then UK missed its next six before finding its range, making 50 percent of its shots to round out the half.
Arizona State turned the ball over nine times in the first half, which Kentucky turned into 10 points.
Things changed quickly in the second half as the Devils used an 18-7 run to briefly take the lead, 40-38, on a shot by Dornstauder.
Epps answered with her first points of the game a few seconds later to start UK’s run of 10 unanswered.
The Cats’ defense held the Sun Devils without a point for more than five minutes and without a field goal for nearly six minutes during that run, but UK didn’t capitalize much, leading just 48-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Arizona State opened the fourth quarter with a 10-4 flurry that included holding the Cats without a point for 4:32 and without a field goal for a minute more than that.
The Sun Devils went up 59-56 with two minutes to go on free throws before Makenzie Cann’s long three tied it up 59-59 just seconds later.
Kentucky had a chance win it in regulation with 4.2 seconds to go and the ball, but all UK could get was a Cann three that rimmed out.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Radford at No. 15 Kentucky
2 p.m. Sunday
