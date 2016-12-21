Live updates: Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Washington State

Follow along Wednesday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Washington State University in Memorial Coliseum.
The game is scheduled to tip off at noon
Eighteenth-ranked Kentucky (8-3) is led in scoring by seniors Makayla Epps (17.7 points per game) and Evelyn Akhator (13.8). Sophomore guards Taylor Murray (12.7) and Maci Morris (12.0) also score in double figures. Akhator leads the Cats in rebounds (10.2) and Epps is tops in assists (5.0). Murray, who suffered a broken finger against Arizona State on Dec. 11 and sat out Sunday’s win over Radford, is not expected to play again Wednesday.
Washington State (5-5) is led in scoring by sophomore forward Borislava Hristova (14.7) and junior forward Louise Brown (10.4). Both players are nursing injuries and might not be available Wednesday. The Cougars opened the season with three consecutive victories but have lost five of their last seven games.
Washington State and Kentucky are meeting for just the second time in women’s basketball. Kentucky won the only previous meeting, 80-51, in Lexington on Nov. 10, 2006.
There is no live television for Wednesday’s game, but the broadcast is available online at WatchESPN.com, courtesy of SEC Network Plus.
Comments