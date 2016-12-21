Box score from Kentucky’s 69-67 win over Washington State

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team improved to 9-3 with a 69-67 victory over Washington State in Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon.
Next up for the 18th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to No. 17 Duke on Dec. 29.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Makayla Epps, 20
Rebounds: Evelyn Akhator, 13
Assists: Makayla Epps, Maci Morris, Makenzie Cann, 3
Steals: Makayla Epps, 3
Blocks: Evelyn Akhator, Makayla Epps, 1
Turnovers: Maci Morris, 6
Minutes played: Makayla Epps, 38
