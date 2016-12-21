UK Women's Basketball

December 21, 2016 5:24 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 69-67 win over Washington State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team improved to 9-3 with a 69-67 victory over Washington State in Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon.

Next up for the 18th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to No. 17 Duke on Dec. 29.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Makayla Epps, 20

Rebounds: Evelyn Akhator, 13

Assists: Makayla Epps, Maci Morris, Makenzie Cann, 3

Steals: Makayla Epps, 3

Blocks: Evelyn Akhator, Makayla Epps, 1

Turnovers: Maci Morris, 6

Minutes played: Makayla Epps, 38

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Related content

UK Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mitchell: Roper will take the bull by the horns

View more video

Sports Videos