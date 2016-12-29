UK Women's Basketball

December 29, 2016 3:17 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s women’s game at Duke on Thursday

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Thursday night’s Kentucky women’s basketball game vs. Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Kentucky (9-3) is ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 23 in the USA Today coaches poll. Duke (11-1) is rated No. 15 by the media and No. 17 by the coaches.

Game time is 7 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: There is no live over-the-air or cable television broadcast of Thursday’s game, but it is available online at WatchESPN.com, courtesy of the ACC Extra Network.

Announcers: Play-by-play, Ryan Craig; analysis, Debbie Taylor.

RADIO

Over the air: WWTF-AM 1580

UK Sports Network broadcaster: Neil Price

INTERNET

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @KentuckyWBB

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Related content

UK Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Matthew Mitchell: Duke is an explosive team

View more video

Sports Videos