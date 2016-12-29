Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s women’s game at Duke on Thursday

How to follow Thursday night’s Kentucky women’s basketball game vs. Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Kentucky (9-3) is ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 23 in the USA Today coaches poll. Duke (11-1) is rated No. 15 by the media and No. 17 by the coaches.
Game time is 7 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: There is no live over-the-air or cable television broadcast of Thursday’s game, but it is available online at WatchESPN.com, courtesy of the ACC Extra Network.
Announcers: Play-by-play, Ryan Craig; analysis, Debbie Taylor.
RADIO
Over the air: WWTF-AM 1580
UK Sports Network broadcaster: Neil Price
INTERNET
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @KentuckyWBB
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
