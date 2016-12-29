Box score from Kentucky’s 69-54 loss to Duke

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team fell to 9-4 after a 69-54 loss at No. 15 Duke on Thursday night.
Next up for the 17th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Tennessee on New Year’s Day.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:
Points: Taylor Murray, 18
Rebounds: Evelyn Akhator, 15
Assists: Makayla Epps, 2
Steals: Makenzie Cann, 5
Blocks: Alyssa Rice, Maci Morris, 1
Turnovers: Alyssa Rice, 5
Minutes played: Makayla Epps, 38
