UK Women's Basketball

December 29, 2016 9:40 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 69-54 loss to Duke

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team fell to 9-4 after a 69-54 loss at No. 15 Duke on Thursday night.

Next up for the 17th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Taylor Murray, 18

Rebounds: Evelyn Akhator, 15

Assists: Makayla Epps, 2

Steals: Makenzie Cann, 5

Blocks: Alyssa Rice, Maci Morris, 1

Turnovers: Alyssa Rice, 5

Minutes played: Makayla Epps, 38

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Related content

UK Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Matthew Mitchell: Duke is an explosive team

View more video

Sports Videos