Live updates: Kentucky women’s basketball at Tennessee

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m.
Kentucky, ranked No. 17 nationally, brings a 9-4 record into the start of Southeastern Conference play. The Wildcats are coming off a 69-54 loss at No. 15 Duke on Thursday night.
Tennessee is not ranked. The Volunteers (8-4) have won four consecutive games, most recently 90-54 over UNC Wilmington on Thursday night.
Sunday’s game is being televised nationally on ESPN2. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
Comments