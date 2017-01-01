Short-handed Kentucky falls at Tennessee 72-65

Even more short-handed than usual and battling foul trouble, Kentucky still made a game of it against rival Tennessee before falling 72-65 at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday.
Trailing by double digits multiple times, the Cats cut the Lady Vols’ lead to just four points with a minute to go before the home team hit foul shots to win both teams’ Southeastern Conference openers.
Kentucky also had cut the Volunteers’ lead to four late in the third quarter, but they again had an answer, this time in Diamond DeShields, who scored seven straight to open the last quarter.
DeShields was one of three Volunteers in double figures with 21 points. Forward Mercedes Russell added 22 points and nine rebounds, and Jaime Nared had 18 points for the Lady Vols, who won their fifth straight game.
Kentucky (9-5, 0-1 SEC) fell for the second straight game on the road after losing at No. 15 Duke on Thursday. UK plays three of its next four at home starting with Missouri on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum, then Texas A&M on Sunday.
Guard Taylor Murray paced UK with a career-high 23 points to go with six rebounds.
Already shorthanded this season, Kentucky was playing without backup guard Jessica Hardin, who missed the game while going through concussion protocol.
After suffering a broken nose at Duke on Thursday, Cats’ forward Makenzie Cann played with a protective mask on her face. Cann didn’t make any of the three shots she attempted.
But she was forced to come off the bench quickly after Evelyn Akhator picked up her second foul just two minutes into the game. After the senior forward left, Tennessee (9-4, 1-0) went on a 13-2 run that ultimately gave Tennessee enough cushion.
The Cats’ only two true post players, Akhator and Alyssa Rice, both had two fouls with eight minutes still to play in the first half. It helped free up Tennessee’s Russell for 12 points and seven rebounds before the break.
The Lady Vols, who led 36-29 at the break, were up by as many as 10 points in the first half, but Kentucky was able to storm back and get within four twice in the second quarter.
Makayla Epps made just one of her first five shot attempts and didn’t score until she hit two free throws with 1:10 left in the first half.
The senior, who was averaging 17.5 points a game coming in, made just three of 13 shots and finished with eight points. It’s only the second time this season that Epps scored in single digits.
Maci Morris added 15 points. Akhator had 11 points and 10 rebounds playing just 25 minutes.
