Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Missouri: Live updates

Follow along Thursday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the University of Missouri in Memorial Coliseum.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Kentucky, ranked No. 24 nationally, brings a 9-5 (0-1 Southeastern Conference) record into its first home league game. The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back road losses to Duke and Tennessee.
Missouri is not ranked. The Tigers (11-4, 1-0) have won five of their last six games, most recently 63-45 over Georgia on Sunday.
Thursday’s game is being televised nationally on the SEC Network. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
