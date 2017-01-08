Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Texas A&M: Live updates

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Texas A&M University in Memorial Coliseum.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.
Kentucky, ranked No. 24 nationally, brings a 10-5 (1-1 Southeastern Conference) record into its second home league game. The Wildcats are coming off a 64-62 home victory over Missouri on Thursday night.
Texas A&M is not ranked. The Aggies (11-4, 1-1) are coming off a 69-59 loss at Georgia on Thursday night.
Sunday’s game is being televised nationally on the SEC Network. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
