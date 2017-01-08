UK Women's Basketball

January 8, 2017 1:23 PM

Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Texas A&M: Live updates

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Texas A&M University in Memorial Coliseum.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.

Kentucky, ranked No. 24 nationally, brings a 10-5 (1-1 Southeastern Conference) record into its second home league game. The Wildcats are coming off a 64-62 home victory over Missouri on Thursday night.

Texas A&M is not ranked. The Aggies (11-4, 1-1) are coming off a 69-59 loss at Georgia on Thursday night.

Sunday’s game is being televised nationally on the SEC Network. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.

Related content

UK Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Matthew Mitchell: Duke is an explosive team

View more video

Sports Videos