UK Women's Basketball

January 9, 2017 1:03 PM

Kentucky women’s 132-week run in AP basketball poll ends

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

Kentucky’s women’s basketball team dropped out of the Associated Press’ top 25 on Monday. Connecticut remained at No. 1.

The Cats, ranked at No. 24 the previous week, had been in 132 straight polls dating back to the middle of the 2009-10 season.

It had been the fifth longest active streak, and is the eighth longest all-time, the Associated Press reported. UConn has the longest current run, being ranked for 441 straight weeks — behind only Tennessee’s record 565 consecutive polls.

This past week, Kentucky (10-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) edged Missouri 64-62 on Thursday before losing to Texas A&M 77-68 on Sunday. UK has lost three of its last four games.

The Cats received nine votes in this week’s poll, which ranked 31st.

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. UConn (33)

14-0

825

1

2. Baylor

15-1

783

2

3. Maryland

15-1

745

3

4. Mississippi St.

17-0

726

4

5. South Carolina

13-1

699

5

6. Notre Dame

15-2

670

7

7. Florida St.

15-2

595

6

8. Washington

16-2

544

12

9. Louisville

15-3

540

8

10. Oregon St.

15-1

509

16

11. Ohio St.

14-4

488

11

12. Duke

14-2

436

13

13. Stanford

13-3

429

10

14. Miami

13-3

388

14

15. Virginia Tech

15-0

347

18

16. Texas

10-4

346

15

17. UCLA

11-4

326

9

18. West Virginia

14-2

269

17

19. Arizona St.

12-3

263

19

20. South Florida

13-1

181

22

21. DePaul

13-4

142

23

22. Oklahoma

12-4

139

20

23. N.C. State

13-4

104

_

24. California

13-3

50

20

25. Kansas St.

12-4

46

25

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 37, Tennessee 33, Colorado 15, Green Bay 14, Texas A&M 11, Kentucky 9, Southern Cal 6, LSU 4, Oregon 3, Alabama 2, Charlotte 1.

Related content

UK Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Matthew Mitchell: Duke is an explosive team

View more video

Sports Videos