Kentucky women’s 132-week run in AP basketball poll ends

Kentucky’s women’s basketball team dropped out of the Associated Press’ top 25 on Monday. Connecticut remained at No. 1.
The Cats, ranked at No. 24 the previous week, had been in 132 straight polls dating back to the middle of the 2009-10 season.
It had been the fifth longest active streak, and is the eighth longest all-time, the Associated Press reported. UConn has the longest current run, being ranked for 441 straight weeks — behind only Tennessee’s record 565 consecutive polls.
This past week, Kentucky (10-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) edged Missouri 64-62 on Thursday before losing to Texas A&M 77-68 on Sunday. UK has lost three of its last four games.
The Cats received nine votes in this week’s poll, which ranked 31st.
The Women’s Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. UConn (33)
14-0
825
1
2. Baylor
15-1
783
2
3. Maryland
15-1
745
3
4. Mississippi St.
17-0
726
4
5. South Carolina
13-1
699
5
6. Notre Dame
15-2
670
7
7. Florida St.
15-2
595
6
8. Washington
16-2
544
12
9. Louisville
15-3
540
8
10. Oregon St.
15-1
509
16
11. Ohio St.
14-4
488
11
12. Duke
14-2
436
13
13. Stanford
13-3
429
10
14. Miami
13-3
388
14
15. Virginia Tech
15-0
347
18
16. Texas
10-4
346
15
17. UCLA
11-4
326
9
18. West Virginia
14-2
269
17
19. Arizona St.
12-3
263
19
20. South Florida
13-1
181
22
21. DePaul
13-4
142
23
22. Oklahoma
12-4
139
20
23. N.C. State
13-4
104
_
24. California
13-3
50
20
25. Kansas St.
12-4
46
25
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 37, Tennessee 33, Colorado 15, Green Bay 14, Texas A&M 11, Kentucky 9, Southern Cal 6, LSU 4, Oregon 3, Alabama 2, Charlotte 1.
