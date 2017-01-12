UK’s Epps, Louisville’s Durr make Wooden midseason watch list

Kentucky senior Makayla Epps and Louisville sophomore Asia Durr were among 25 players named Wednesday to the midseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award.
The award is presented annually to college basketball’s most outstanding men’s and women’s players.
Epps, who has scored 1,479 career points to rank 12th on UK’s all-time scoring list, is averaging a team-best 17.0 points per game this season and leads the Wildcats with 62 assists.
Durr is the leading scorer for ninth-ranked Louisville, averaging 17.3 points per game.
Also making the watch list was Owensboro native Rebecca Greenwell, who plays for Duke.
The leading candidates will be pared to 20 top players in early February. The top 15 will be submitted to voters on the final ballot prior to the NCAA Tournament. The 10-player Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wooden Award will be presented April 7.
Wooden Award midseason watch list
Name
School
Conference
Height
Class
Position
Lindsay Allen
Notre Dame
ACC
5-8
Sr.
G
Kristine Anigwe
California
Pac-12
6-4
So.
C/F
Jordin Canada
UCLA
Pac-12
5-6
Jr.
G
Alaina Coates
South Carolina
SEC
6-4
Sr.
C
Nia Coffey
Northwestern
Big Ten
6-1
Sr.
F
Napheesa Collier
Connecticut
The American
6-1
So.
F
Nina Davis
Baylor
Big 12
5-11
Sr.
F
Asia Durr
Louisville
ACC
5-10
So.
G
Makayla Epps
Kentucky
SEC
5-10
Sr.
G
Rebecca Greenwell
Duke
ACC
6-1
Jr.
G
Jessica January
DePaul
Big East
5-7
Sr.
G
Alexis Jones
Baylor
Big 12
5-9
Sr.
G
Brionna Jones
Maryland
Big Ten
6-3
Sr.
C
Erica McCall
Stanford
Pac-12
6-3
Sr.
F
Kelsey Mitchell
Ohio State
Big Ten
5-8
Jr.
G
Kia Nurse
Connecticut
The American
6-0
Jr.
G
Alexis Peterson
Syracuse
ACC
5-7
Sr.
G
Kelsey Plum
Washington
Pac-12
5-8
Sr.
G
Leticia Romero
Florida State
ACC
5-8
Sr.
G
Katie Lou Samuelson
Connecticut
The American
6-3
So.
G/F
Brianna Turner
Notre Dame
ACC
6-3
Jr.
F
Victoria Vivians
Mississippi State
SEC
6-1
Jr.
G
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
Maryland
Big Ten
5-11
Sr.
G
Sydney Wiese
Oregon State
Pac-12
6-1
Sr.
G
A’ja Wilson
South Carolina
SEC
6-5
Jr.
F
