January 12, 2017 1:15 PM

UK’s Epps, Louisville’s Durr make Wooden midseason watch list

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky senior Makayla Epps and Louisville sophomore Asia Durr were among 25 players named Wednesday to the midseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award.

The award is presented annually to college basketball’s most outstanding men’s and women’s players.

Epps, who has scored 1,479 career points to rank 12th on UK’s all-time scoring list, is averaging a team-best 17.0 points per game this season and leads the Wildcats with 62 assists.

Durr is the leading scorer for ninth-ranked Louisville, averaging 17.3 points per game.

Also making the watch list was Owensboro native Rebecca Greenwell, who plays for Duke.

The leading candidates will be pared to 20 top players in early February. The top 15 will be submitted to voters on the final ballot prior to the NCAA Tournament. The 10-player Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wooden Award will be presented April 7.

Wooden Award midseason watch list

Name

School

Conference

Height

Class

Position

Lindsay Allen

Notre Dame

ACC

5-8

Sr.

G

Kristine Anigwe

California

Pac-12

6-4

So.

C/F

Jordin Canada

UCLA

Pac-12

5-6

Jr.

G

Alaina Coates

South Carolina

SEC

6-4

Sr.

C

Nia Coffey

Northwestern

Big Ten

6-1

Sr.

F

Napheesa Collier

Connecticut

The American

6-1

So.

F

Nina Davis

Baylor

Big 12

5-11

Sr.

F

Asia Durr

Louisville

ACC

5-10

So.

G

Makayla Epps

Kentucky

SEC

5-10

Sr.

G

Rebecca Greenwell

Duke

ACC

6-1

Jr.

G

Jessica January

DePaul

Big East

5-7

Sr.

G

Alexis Jones

Baylor

Big 12

5-9

Sr.

G

Brionna Jones

Maryland

Big Ten

6-3

Sr.

C

Erica McCall

Stanford

Pac-12

6-3

Sr.

F

Kelsey Mitchell

Ohio State

Big Ten

5-8

Jr.

G

Kia Nurse

Connecticut

The American

6-0

Jr.

G

Alexis Peterson

Syracuse

ACC

5-7

Sr.

G

Kelsey Plum

Washington

Pac-12

5-8

Sr.

G

Leticia Romero

Florida State

ACC

5-8

Sr.

G

Katie Lou Samuelson

Connecticut

The American

6-3

So.

G/F

Brianna Turner

Notre Dame

ACC

6-3

Jr.

F

Victoria Vivians

Mississippi State

SEC

6-1

Jr.

G

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Maryland

Big Ten

5-11

Sr.

G

Sydney Wiese

Oregon State

Pac-12

6-1

Sr.

G

A’ja Wilson

South Carolina

SEC

6-5

Jr.

F

