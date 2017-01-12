Kentucky women’s basketball at Alabama: Live updates

Follow along Thursday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the University of Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST.
Kentucky brings a 10-6 (1-2 Southeastern Conference) record into its second league road game. The Wildcats are coming off a 77-68 loss to Texas A&M in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.
Alabama, like Kentucky, is not ranked. The Crimson Tide (14-2, 2-1) won its first seven games this season before a loss at Georgetown University. After stringing together another five wins, Alabama lost at South Carolina on New Year’s Day. Since then, the Tide has won two in a row, including a 59-58 victory at Missouri on Sunday.
Kentucky leads the all-time series against Alabama, 26-17. The Wildcats have won 11 of their last 13 games against the Tide, including the most recent three games in Tuscaloosa.
Thursday’s game is not being shown on cable or over-the-air television. The broadcast is available online only at WatchESPN.com.
