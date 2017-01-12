Akhator’s career night powers Kentucky past Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There’s been as much talk about confidence in the Kentucky locker room the past few weeks as there has been about X’s and O’s.
“The only way you get true confidence is through achievement, so we’re trying to approach it from that way,” Coach Matthew Mitchell said recently.
If that’s true, then Evelyn Akhator got her shot of confidence, scoring a career-high 29 points, making all but two of her 14 shots in the Cats’ 71-54 victory at Alabama on Thursday night.
UK’s forward from Lagos, Nigeria, also had 14 rebounds and three assists in the victory, the first on the road this season for Kentucky (11-6, 2-2 Southeastern Conference).
Fellow senior Makayla Epps added 16 points and three assists.
It was Kentucky’s third straight win over the Crimson Tide (14-3, 2-2) and their 12th in the last 14 meetings between the teams.
Behind Akhator, who scored 21 points in the second half, the Cats shot a blistering 64 percent from the field after the break.
The Cats, who missed nine of their final 10 shots of the second quarter, went into the locker room up 27-24. After shooting 60 percent form the field in the first quarter, they made just five of 21 tries after that.
Part of it was foul trouble, which left UK with some strange lineups. Before the half, Kentucky’s Jaida Roper, Maci Morris, Taylor Murray, Alyssa Rice and Paige Poffenberger, each had two fouls. Murray and Morris spent much of the first half on the bench.
Even with them out, UK was able to grab its largest lead of the half, 23-12, on an Epps drive through the lane.
Alabama struggled early in the game, shooting 16.7 percent in the first quarter.
Cann cleared to play mask-free
Kentucky forward Makenzie Cann has been cleared to play without the cumbersome mask that had been hindering her play since the Duke game on Dec. 29.
Before the game in Durham, when she had her nose broken, Cann was averaging 31.5 minutes, but she’d struggled since then and was averaging just 19 minutes in the three games since then.
In those three games against Tennessee, Missouri and Texas A&M, the former Anderson County star made just one of her 11 shot attempts and had scored just three points.
Cann had nine points on Thursday, all on three-pointers.
Before the game at Alabama, Coach Matthew Mitchell said the “piece of plastic mashed to her face” had been a problem for Cann.
The Cats have been banged up the past few games, including starting point guard Taylor Murray playing with a broken finger, forward Alyssa Rice has been playing on a sprained left ankle for more than a week and UK is without backup guard Jessica Hardin.
Hardin has missed three straight games while working through the concussion protocol. She did not make the trip to Alabama and is likely out for Sunday’s game against Georgia in Memorial Coliseum.
“We’ll check back on Friday and see if she’s ready for the game on Sunday,” he said. “I would say that now we’re looking at a couple weeks where we’re going to have to try to get her back into some conditioning. But we’re hoping to have her back.”
Next game
Georgia at Kentucky
3 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network)
