Kentucky women’s basketball at LSU: Live updates

Follow along Thursday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Louisiana State University at the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, La.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST.
Kentucky brings a 12-6 (3-2 Southeastern Conference) record into Thursday’s game. The Wildcats are coming off an 82-61 victory over visiting Georgia on Sunday.
LSU, like Kentucky, is not ranked. The Tigers (14-4, 3-2) won three in a row before an 84-61 loss at home Sunday to South Carolina.
LSU leads the all-time series against Kentucky, 32-14. The Wildcats have won the two most recent meetings but have not won in Baton Rouge since 2010.
Thursday’s game is not being shown on cable or over-the-air television. The broadcast is available online only at WatchESPN.com.
