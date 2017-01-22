UK Women's Basketball

Kentucky women’s basketball at Auburn: Live updates

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Auburn University at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. EST.

Kentucky brings a 13-6 (4-2 Southeastern Conference) record into Sunday’s game. The Wildcats are coming off a 55-42 victory at LSU on Thursday night.

Auburn, like Kentucky, is not ranked. The Tigers (14-5, 4-1) have won three in a row, including a 79-61 rout of visiting Tennessee on Thursday night.

Auburn leads the all-time series against Kentucky, 26-20. The Wildcats won the most recent meeting, 54-47, on Jan. 17, 2016, in Lexington.

Sunday’s game is being televised live on the SEC Network. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.

