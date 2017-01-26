Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Ole Miss: Live updates

Follow along Thursday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the University of Mississippi in Memorial Coliseum.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Kentucky brings a 14-6 (5-2 Southeastern Conference) record into Thursday’s game. The Wildcats are coming off a 64-60 victory at Auburn on Sunday afternoon.
Ole Miss, like Kentucky, is not ranked. The Rebels (13-7, 2-5) have lost three in a row — to Mississippi State, South Carolina and Alabama — since a victory over Tennessee on Jan. 12.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series against Kentucky, 22-16. The Rebels won the most recent meeting, 73-65, on Jan. 21, 2016, in Oxford, Miss.
Thursday night’s game is not being televised over the air or on cable. The broadcast is available online only at WatchESPN.com.
Comments