Kentucky women’s basketball at Missouri: Live updates

0:59 John Calipari defines toughness Pause

2:10 John Calipari asks players: Can you be a stopper?

4:04 Bill Self: End of first half was turning point

1:00 De'Aaron Fox is trying to keep a level head

1:19 Lonnie Johnson: Junior college is terrible

0:56 Dominique Hawkins: It's going to be crazy in Rupp Arena

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas

1:17 'There is a lot of tension and nerves and uncertainty'

0:48 John Calipari: When we try to make harder plays, we make turnovers