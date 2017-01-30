Kentucky women’s basketball at Missouri: Live updates

Follow along Monday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the University of Missouri at Columbia, Mo.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST
Twenty-fifth-ranked Kentucky brings a 15-6 (6-2 Southeastern Conference) record into Monday’s game. The Wildcats are coming off an an 89-57 victory over Ole Miss on Thursday night, their fifth win in a row.
Missouri is not ranked, but the Tigers (15-7, 5-3) are hot as well, having won four games in a row. Most recently, Missouri defeated Auburn, 68-53, at home on Thursday night.
Kentucky leads the all-time series with Missouri 6-1. The Wildcats won the most recent meeting, 64-62, on Jan. 5 in Lexington.
Monday night’s game is being televised by the SEC Network. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
