Kentucky women’s basketball vs. No. 4 South Carolina: Live updates

Follow along Thursday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the University of South Carolina in Memorial Coliseum.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Twenty-fifth-ranked Kentucky brings a 15-7 (6-3 Southeastern Conference) record into Thursday’s game. The Wildcats are coming off a 73-67 loss at Missouri on Monday night, which snapped Kentucky’s five-game winning streak.
South Carolina (18-2, 8-1 SEC) is ranked No. 4 in the nation in The Associated Press media poll and No. 6 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. The Gamecocks held sole possession of first place in the league entering play on Thursday but were attempting to bounce back from suffering their first SEC loss on Monday night. South Carolina fell to unranked Tennessee, 76-74 at Columbia, S.C.
Kentucky leads the all-time series against South Carolina, 33-25. The Gamecocks won the teams’ most recent meeting, 93-63, on March 5, 2016, in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament at Jacksonville, Fla.
Thursday night’s game is being televised by the SEC Network. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
Comments