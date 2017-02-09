Kentucky women’s basketball at Georgia: Live updates

Follow along Thursday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the University of Georgia at Athens, Ga.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Kentucky brings an 18-8 (7-4 Southeastern Conference) record into Thursday’s game and stands in fourth place in the league. The Wildcats are coming off a 71-63 victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday, which snapped Kentucky’s two-game losing streak.
Like Kentucky, Georgia (12-11, 4-6 SEC) is not ranked in either poll. The Bulldogs, tied for ninth place in the SEC, have won back-to-back games (over Arkansas and Tennessee) since suffering through a five-game losing streak. That skid included an 82-61 defeat against Kentucky in Lexington on Jan. 15.
Georgia leads the all-time series against Kentucky 36-17.
Thursday night’s game is not being televised over the air or on cable. The broadcast is available online at WatchESPN.com.
Comments