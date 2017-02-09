Kentucky guts out win at Georgia

Matthew Mitchell on UK's blue collar mentality
Matthew Mitchell, Maci Morris and Makayla Epps discuss the Cats' fourth straight victory.
The Wildcats defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 82-61, largely thanks to Evelyn Akhator's 24 points and 16 rebounds.
Kentucky Coach Matthew Mitchell discussed common threads in his team's recent losses. The Cats have dropped three of their last four games.
Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell talks about his 17th-ranked team's game at No. 15 Duke on Thursday night.
Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell analyzed freshman guard Paige Poffenberger's performance against Radford.
Follow freshman Jaida Roper's first start for the Kentucky women's basketball team, Matthew Mitchell described what type of player she is and why she earned the starting spot in Taylor Murray's absence.
UK women's head coach Matthew Mitchell discusses senior forward Evelyn Akhator's 28-point night against Albany.
The No. 19 Kentucky women's basketball team opened its season with a 82-66 win over No. 14 Miami. Senior guard Makayla Epps led the team with 29 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter.