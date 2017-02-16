Kentucky women’s basketball at Arkansas: Live updates

Follow along Thursday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, Ark.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m.
Kentucky brings a 17-8 (8-4 Southeastern Conference) record into Thursday’s game and stands in fourth place in the league. The Wildcats are coming off a 66-56 victory at Georgia last Thursday.
Like Kentucky, Arkansas (13-12, 2-10 SEC) is not ranked in either poll. The Razorbacks, tied for last place in the SEC, have lost six games in a row, most recently at Missouri on Sunday.
Kentucky leads the all-time series against Arkansas 20-13. UK won the teams’ most recent meeting, 77-63, on Feb. 21, 2016, in Lexington.
Thursday night’s game is not being televised over the air or on cable. The broadcast is available online at WatchESPN.com.
