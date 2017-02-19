Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Florida: Live updates

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the University of Florida in Memorial Coliseum.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m.
Kentucky brings an 18-8 (9-4 Southeastern Conference) record into Sunday’s game and stands in fourth place in the league. The Wildcats are coming off a 69-62 victory at Arkansas on Thursday night.
Like Kentucky, Arkansas (13-13, 4-9 SEC) is not ranked in either poll. The Gators, tied for 11th place in the SEC, are coming off a 74-67 loss at home to Missouri on Thursday night.
Kentucky leads the all-time series against Florida 28-25. UK won the teams’ most recent meeting, 92-69, on March 4, 2016, in the SEC Tournament.
Sunday’s game is being televised by the SEC Network. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
