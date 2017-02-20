Kentucky back in AP women’s basketball poll at No. 22

Kentucky’s women’s basketball team returned to the top 25 at No. 22 in the Associated Press poll.
The Cats (19-8) posted wins against Arkanasas (69-62 on Thursday) and Florida (67-48 on Sunday) this past week.
Meanwhile, Connecticut survived one of the toughest tests of its winning streak to remain No. 1. The Huskies narrowly edged Tulane on Saturday, five days after beating No. 6 South Carolina for their 100th consecutive victory. Next up for UConn on Wednesday is Temple, which earned its first ranking since March 13, 2006, entering the poll Monday at No. 23.
Maryland, Mississippi State, Baylor and Notre Dame follow UConn.
It was a rough week for the top 25 as a dozen ranked teams suffered at least one loss.
Temple entered the poll for the first time in 11 years after getting its first true road victory over a ranked opponent in a decade when the Owls beat then-No. 22 South Florida on Sunday.
The Bulls, Texas A&M and Kansas State all fell out of the poll while the Cats entered at No. 22 and Missouri at 24.
The Associated Press Women’s top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. UConn (33)
26-0
825
1
2. Maryland
26-1
788
2
3. Mississippi State
27-1
755
3
4. Baylor
25-2
731
4
5. Notre Dame
25-3
682
7
6. Texas
21-5
608
8
7. South Carolina
22-4
602
6
8. Florida State
24-4
583
4
8. Stanford
24-4
583
10
10. Oregon State
25-3
528
11
11. Washington
25-4
494
9
12. Ohio State
23-5
469
12
13. Duke
24-4
467
13
14. Louisville
23-6
414
14
15. UCLA
20-7
350
18
16. Oklahoma
21-6
340
19
17. Miami
19-7
274
16
18. N.C. State
20-7
232
15
19. DePaul
22-6
208
17
20. Syracuse
18-9
162
21
21. Drake
22-4
123
25
22. Kentucky
19-8
110
—
23. Temple
21-5
99
—
24. Missouri
19-9
62
—
25. Michigan
21-7
53
20
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 45, Texas A&M 45, Creighton 32, South Florida 27, Tennessee 9, Belmont 7, Green Bay 4, West Virginia 4, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 2, Tulane 2, LSU 1, Marquette 1, Wright State 1.
