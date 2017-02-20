UK Women's Basketball

February 20, 2017 1:47 PM

Kentucky back in AP women’s basketball poll at No. 22

Staff and Wire Reports

Kentucky’s women’s basketball team returned to the top 25 at No. 22 in the Associated Press poll.

The Cats (19-8) posted wins against Arkanasas (69-62 on Thursday) and Florida (67-48 on Sunday) this past week.

Meanwhile, Connecticut survived one of the toughest tests of its winning streak to remain No. 1. The Huskies narrowly edged Tulane on Saturday, five days after beating No. 6 South Carolina for their 100th consecutive victory. Next up for UConn on Wednesday is Temple, which earned its first ranking since March 13, 2006, entering the poll Monday at No. 23.

Maryland, Mississippi State, Baylor and Notre Dame follow UConn.

It was a rough week for the top 25 as a dozen ranked teams suffered at least one loss.

Temple entered the poll for the first time in 11 years after getting its first true road victory over a ranked opponent in a decade when the Owls beat then-No. 22 South Florida on Sunday.

The Bulls, Texas A&M and Kansas State all fell out of the poll while the Cats entered at No. 22 and Missouri at 24.

The Associated Press Women’s top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. UConn (33)

26-0

825

1

2. Maryland

26-1

788

2

3. Mississippi State

27-1

755

3

4. Baylor

25-2

731

4

5. Notre Dame

25-3

682

7

6. Texas

21-5

608

8

7. South Carolina

22-4

602

6

8. Florida State

24-4

583

4

8. Stanford

24-4

583

10

10. Oregon State

25-3

528

11

11. Washington

25-4

494

9

12. Ohio State

23-5

469

12

13. Duke

24-4

467

13

14. Louisville

23-6

414

14

15. UCLA

20-7

350

18

16. Oklahoma

21-6

340

19

17. Miami

19-7

274

16

18. N.C. State

20-7

232

15

19. DePaul

22-6

208

17

20. Syracuse

18-9

162

21

21. Drake

22-4

123

25

22. Kentucky

19-8

110

23. Temple

21-5

99

24. Missouri

19-9

62

25. Michigan

21-7

53

20

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 45, Texas A&M 45, Creighton 32, South Florida 27, Tennessee 9, Belmont 7, Green Bay 4, West Virginia 4, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 2, Tulane 2, LSU 1, Marquette 1, Wright State 1.

