Kentucky women’s basketball vs. No. 3 Mississippi State: Live updates

Follow along Thursday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Mississippi State University in Memorial Coliseum.
The game, which is Senior Night for Kentucky, is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
No. 22 Kentucky brings a 19-8 (10-4 Southeastern Conference) record into Thursday’s game and stands in third place in the league. The Wildcats are coming off a 67-48 victory over Florida on Sunday.
Mississippi State (27-1, 13-1 SEC) is ranked No. 3 in the nation and is in first place in the SEC. The Bulldogs’ only loss this season was to second-place South Carolina. MSU is coming off a 72-67 win at Texas A&M on Sunday.
Kentucky leads the all-time series against Mississippi State 26-17. UK won the teams’ most recent meeting, 83-60, on Feb. 18, 2016, in Starkville, Miss.
Thursday night’s game is not available over the air or on cable TV. The broadcast is available online at WatchESPN.com.
Comments