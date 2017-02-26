Kentucky women’s basketball at South Carolina: Live updates

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the the University of South Carolina at Columbia, S.C.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.
No. 22 Kentucky brings a 20-8 (11-4 Southeastern Conference) record into Sunday’s game and stands in third place in the league. The Wildcats have won five games in a row, most recently a 78-75 overtime victory over No. 3 Mississippi State on Kentucky’s Senior Night on Thursday.
South Carolina (23-4, 13-2 SEC) is ranked No. 7 in the nation and is tied with Mississippi State for first place in the SEC entering Sunday’s final games of the regular season. South Carolina comes into Sunday off an 80-64 win at Texas A&M on Thursday night.
Kentucky leads the all-time series against South Carolina, 33-26. The Gamecocks won the teams’ most recent meeting, 75-63, on Feb. 2, 2016, in Lexington.
Sunday afternoon’s game is being televised nationally on ESPNU. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
