UK Women's Basketball

February 28, 2017 10:36 AM

Kentucky’s Epps, Akhator named to All-SEC First Team

Herald-Leader Staff Report

University of Kentucky seniors Makayla Epps and Evelyn Akhator were named to the All-Southeastern Conference First Team by the league’s coaches on Tuesday.

The Wildcats made up one-fourth of the eight-player unit. Only Kentucky and league champion South Carolina were represented by two players on the First Team. The Gamecocks selected were senior center Alaina Coates and junior forward A’ja Wilson. Wilson was named the SEC’s Player of the Year.

Epps and Akhator will lead Kentucky into SEC Tournament play on Friday. The Wildcats earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament and begin play in the quarterfinal round at about 2:30 p.m. at Greenville, S.C. The opponent for UK (20-9, 11-5) will be determined by games played Wednesday and Thursday in Greenville.

Epps leads Kentucky in scoring (16.9 points per game) and also is averaging 3.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season. Akhator averaged a double-double for the regular season, posting 15.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Akhator also leads the Cats in blocked shots with 24.

Robin Pingeton, who led Missouri (21-9, 11-5) to a third-place finish, was voted the league’s Coach of the Year.

All-SEC

As voted on by the league’s coaches:

First Team

Ronni Williams, Florida

Evelyn Akhator, Kentucky

Makayla Epps, Kentucky

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Alaina Coates, South Carolina

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Diamond DeShields, Tennessee

Second Team

Katie Frerking, Auburn

Pachis Roberts, Georgia

Raigyne Moncrief, LSU

Morgan William, Mississippi State

Jaime Nared, Tennessee

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee

Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M

Curtyce Knox, Texas A&M

Danni Williams, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Ashley Knight, Alabama

Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Jailyn Mason, Arkansas

Delicia Washington, Florida

Amber Smith, Missouri

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Kayla Overbeck, Vanderbilt

Erin Whalen, Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Katie Frerking, Auburn

Caliya Robinson, Georgia

Raigyne Moncrief, LSU

Dominique Dillingham, Mississippi State

Alaina Coates, South Carolina

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Awards

Coach of the Year: Robin Pingeton, Missouri

Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Co-Freshmen of the Year: Delicia Washington, Florida; Amber Smith, Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year: Raigyne Moncrief, LSU

Sixth Woman of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Katie Frerking, Auburn

Related content

UK Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UK celebrates senior basketball standouts Makayla Epps, Evelyn Akhator

View more video

Sports Videos