UK women’s basketball vs. Alabama in SEC tourney: Live updates

Follow along Friday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the the University of Alabama in the quarterfinal round of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament at Greenville, S.C.
The game was scheduled to tip off 25 minutes after Friday’s opening game in Greenville between South Carolina and Georgia. Game time for Kentucky-Alabama should be around 2:15 or 2:20 p.m.
No. 20 Kentucky brings a 20-9 record into Friday’s game and is the tournament’s No. 4 seed. The Wildcats won five of their final six games to close the regular season.
Alabama (19-12) is not ranked. The Crimson Tide own the tournament’s No. 12 seed and advanced to Friday’s matchup with Kentucky by defeating No. 13 seed Vanderbilt, 77-57, in Wednesday’s first round and No. 5 seed Tennessee, 72-64, in Thursday’s second round.
Kentucky leads the all-time series against Alabama, 27-17. Kentucky won the teams’ only previous meeting this season, 71-54, on Jan. 12 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Friday afternoon’s game is being televised nationally on the SEC Network. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
The winner between Kentucky and Alabama will advance to Saturday’s 5 p.m. semifinal game where it will take on No. 1 seed South Carolina, a 72-48 winner over Georgia on Friday afternoon.
