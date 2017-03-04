Kentucky women’s basketball vs. South Carolina in SEC Tournament: Live updates

Follow along Saturday evening as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on the the University of South Carolina in the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament at Greenville, S.C.
The game was scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m.
No. 20 Kentucky brings a 21-9 record into Saturday’s game and is the tournament’s No. 4 seed. The Wildcats have won six of their last eight games — but both of those losses were to South Carolina. The Wildcats reached the semifinals by defeating No. 12 seed Alabama 65-55 on Friday afternoon.
South Carolina (25-4) is ranked No. 5 in the nation. The Gamecocks own the tournament’s No. 1 seed by virtue of their SEC regular-season title and advanced to Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky by defeating No. 8 seed Georgia 72-48 in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
Kentucky leads the all-time series against South Carolina, 33-27. South Carolina has won both meetings this season, 75-63 on Feb. 2 in Lexington and 95-87 last Sunday in Columbia, S.C.
Saturday’sgame is being televised nationally on ESPNU. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
The winner between Kentucky and South Carolina will advance to Sunday’s 3 p.m. championship game where it will take on either No. 2 seed Mississippi State or No. 6 seed Texas A&M.
Comments