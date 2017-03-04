Short-handed Cats keep it close, but can’t close it out over South Carolina

Kentucky has shown plenty of bounce back this season.
But that bounce ran out late in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals against No. 5 South Carolina, 89-77, on Saturday night in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
“We have tried to rise to the occasion every time and when we have been knocked down we have tried to come back and be a team that has been resilient,” UK Coach Matthew Mitchell said before the tournament.
Rising to the occasion became more difficult on Saturday when No. 20 UK learned it would be even more short-handed than usual with starting point guard Taylor Murray out with whiplash and a neck sprain.
It looked like it might be a runaway for the defending champion Gamecocks, who led by as many as 14 points early in the second half before the Cats came storming back.
Kentucky scored nine straight as part of a 13-3 run to end the third quarter trailing 63-60. South Carolina went more than five minutes without a bucket during that span.
The Cats (21-10) got as close as three points multiple times and two points midway through the fourth quarter, but could never gain the upper hand.
In her final career game of the SEC Tournament, Makayla Epps starred, scoring 31 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists with no turnovers. Fellow senior Evelyn Akhator had 24 points and 11 rebounds, her 16th double-double of the season.
The Gamecocks were led by A’ja Wilson’s 26 points and eight rebounds. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added a career-best 17 points and Kaela Davis also put up 17 points in the win, South Carolina’s sixth straight over Kentucky.
Kentucky outrebounded the much bigger Gamecocks 42-26, including getting 18 second-chance points to just six for Carolina, which shot 57.1 percent from the field.
South Carolina (26-4) jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening minutes, hitting 72.2 percent from the field in the first quarter. UK wasn’t much worse, making 62.5 percent of its shots.
The lead ballooned to 13 points early in the second quarter before Kentucky’s mini-run got it to within nine points a couple of times, but the Cats couldn’t get any stops. The Gamecocks shot 64.7 percent in the first half.
Paced by Epps’ 10 points in the second quarter, the Cats trailed South Carolina 47-36 at the break before they made their big run.
After going without Murray, UK also lost reserve guard Jaida Roper in the fourth quarter. The freshman suffered a head injury on a collision under the basket.
Now Kentucky will wait until March 13 to find out its destination and opponent for the NCAA Tournament, which starts on March 17.
Before tipoff, ESPN bracket guru Charlie Creme had the Cats as a No. 4 seed playing in the Rupp Arena region. He also places UK in Memorial Coliseum for the first two rounds of the tournament, first facing No. 13-seed Belmont. The Bruins defeated Eastern Kentucky in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game earlier on Saturday.
The top seed in that bracket is Notre Dame. Several times this week, Creme said there still was a chance that UK could move up to a No. 3 seed depending on how the other tournaments work out.
