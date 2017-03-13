Kentucky, Western Kentucky women to open NCAA play in Memorial Coliseum

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will open play in the 2017 NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The Wildcats, performing in the Lexington Regional, will take on Belmont of the Ohio Valley Conference at noon.
Kentucky was made the No. 4 seed in the Lexington Regional and will be the host team in Memorial Coliseum for the first two rounds. If the Wildcats win their opening matchup with No. 13 seed Belmont, the winner of a game between No. 5 seed Ohio State and No. 12 seed Western Kentucky awaits on Sunday in Lexington.
Ohio State and WKU meet at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Memorial Coliseum.
Kentucky (21-10) finished the regular season tied for third place in the Southeastern Conference and was eliminated in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament by eventual champion South Carolina.
Other teams in the Lexington Regional are: No. 1 seed Notre Dame, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Texas, No. 6 North Carolina State, No. 7 Kansas State, No. 8 Green Bay, No. 9 Purdue, No. 10 Drake, No. 11 Auburn, No. 14 Central Arkansas, No. 15 New Mexico State and No. 16 Robert Morris.
The four teams that advance out of the first two rounds of the Lexington Regional will meet up in Rupp Arena the weekend of March 24-27.
The NCAA Final Four this year is scheduled for March 31 and April 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Kentucky was one of eight Southeastern Conference teams to draw into the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, joining Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, South Carolina and Missouri.
Louisville is also a first- and second-round host site. The Cardinals, the No. 4 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional, meet No. 13 seed Chattanooga on Saturday. The other first-round game in Louisville features No. 5 seed Tennessee against No. 12 Dayton.
This story will be updated.
Friday
What: NCAA Tournament first-round games
Where: Memorial Coliseum
Matchups: Kentucky (21-10) vs. Belmont (27-5), noon, followed by Ohio State (26-6) vs. Western Kentucky (27-6)
Comments