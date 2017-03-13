Kentucky, Western Kentucky women to open NCAA play in Memorial Coliseum

2:35 Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding Pause

1:40 Calipari: 'There's stuff we haven't done all year that we're starting to do'

0:43 Malik Monk praises Dominique Hawkins

0:29 Malik Monk on alleged gestures

1:45 Dominique Hawkins on his huge day

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:54 Hawkins says this UK team is 'the funnest group I've been around'

1:31 Kentucky celebrates title and all-tournament honors

0:51 Adebayo: Fox opens it up for the rest of us