Ticket information for first two rounds at Memorial Coliseum

Tickets for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Memorial Coliseum are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.ukhoopstix.com, in person at the Joe Craft Center Ticket Office, or via phone at 800-928-2287.
Single-session reserved tickets are $22 for adults (ages 19-64), $15 for youth (ages 0-18) and for seniors (ages 65+). Single-session group rate is $10 for groups of 10 or more people (bleacher side seating only). Contact the UK Ticket Office if interested in group seating. Every person, regardless of age, must have a ticket to enter the facility.
All-session ticket prices are $36 for adults (ages 19-64) and $24 for youth (0-18) and seniors (65+). All-session tickets are valid for two games on Saturday and one game on Monday. Fans may not leave Memorial Coliseum and re-enter between games on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to purchase all-session tickets to secure the best possible seats.
Single session tickets will go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
