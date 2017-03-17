Kentucky women in the NCAA tourney: Live updates

Follow along Friday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Belmont University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional in Memorial Coliseum.
The game was scheduled to tip off at noon.
Kentucky brings a 21-10 record into Friday’s game and is the No. 4 seed in the Lexington Regional. The Wildcats finished the regular season tied for third place in the Southeastern Conference and were defeated in the semifinals of the league tournament.
Belmont comes to Lexington with a 27-5 record and is the No. 13 seed in the Lexington Regional. The Bruins were undefeated (16-0) champions of the Ohio Valley Conference in the regular season and won the OVC Tournament. Belmont has not lost since Dec. 14.
Kentucky leads the all-time series against Belmont, 3-1. Kentucky won the most recent meeting, 71-55, on Dec. 14, 2014, in Lexington.
Friday’s game is being televised nationally on ESPN2. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
The winner between Kentucky and Belmont will advance to a second-round matchup in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday against either Western Kentucky or Wake Forest.
Comments