Game time set for Kentucky-Ohio State women on Sunday

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament game against Ohio State on Sunday will tip off at noon in Memorial Coliseum.
The game will be televised regionally on ESPN2. Viewers in Kentucky will see the game in its entirety.
The Kentucky-Ohio State game should wrap up just in time for the start of the Wildcats’ men’s NCAA game against Wichita State in Indianapolis, which is expected to start around 2:40 p.m. and will be televised by CBS.
Kentucky’s women (22-10) advanced to the second round after taking down Belmont in the first round, 73-70. Ohio State (27-6) punched its ticket to the second round with a 70-63 victory over Western Kentucky. The two teams have not met since 2007 and Ohio State leads the all-time series, 13-9.
Tickets are available online at www.ukathletics.com/ncaatickets.
