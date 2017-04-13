Chicago Sky pick Kentucky’s Epps in third round of WNBA Draft

Kentucky’s Makayla Epps had another basketball dream fulfilled on Thursday night when the senior guard was taken No. 33 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky.
The former Marion County star and Kentucky Miss Basketball was picked late in the third round, shortly after friend and teammate Evelyn Akhator was picked No. 3 overall by the Dallas Wings. It’s the first time two UK players both have been selected in the WNBA Draft in the same year.
Epps became the the fifth player from UK to be taken in the draft and the fourth under Coach Matthew Mitchell.
The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 17.7 points and was tied for first on the team in assists with 3.6 per game. She also put in 4.5 rebounds per contest.
Epps is the only player in school history to rank top five in UK history in scoring and top eight in career assists. The guard scored in double figures 30 times this season, including 14 games with 20 or more points.
Epps finishes her career with 1,790 total points, averaging 13.5 points per game with 408 career assists for 3.06 assists per game – all numbers that rank top 10 in program history.
Comments