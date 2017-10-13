UK women’s team hosting several recruits for Big Blue Madness. Here’s the list.

Thirty-three women’s basketball recruits were scheduled to attend Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness on Friday night.
Included in that group were three players who have already committed to the Wildcats in 2018 prospects Blair Green of Harlan County and Rhyne Howard of Cleveland, Tenn., and 2019 recruit Emma King of Lincoln County.
Here is the full list of Friday night’s expected Madness attendees with class, school and rankings according to ProspectsNation.com, if available:
Top recruits
Zippy Broughton, 2018, Robert E. Lee (Montgomery, Ala.), 4-star.
*Blair Green, 2018, Harlan County, 4-star.
Jayla Hemingway, 2019, Houston (Collierville, Tenn.), 4 1/2 -star.
*Rhyne Howard, 2018, Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 4 1/2 -star.
Gabby Hutcherson, 2020, Westerville South (Columbus, Ohio) 4-star (ESPN).
*Emma King, 2019, Lincoln County.
Sydney Parrish, 2020, Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.), 4 1/2 -star.
Maddie Scherr, 2020, Ryle, 4-star.
Dontavia Waggoner, 2020, Ensworth (Nashville), 4-star.
*UK commitment
Other in-state recruits
Cameron Browning, 2019, Male.
Shelby Calhoun, 2020, Christian Academy of Louisville.
Whitney Hay, 2020, Elizabethtown.
Ally Collett, 2020, South Laurel.
Kennedy Igo, 2020, Clark County.
Taziah Jenks, 2020, Mercy.
Destinee Marshall, 2020, Sacred Heart.
Cassidy Rowe, 2022, Pikeville.
Lauren Schwartz, 2019, Ryle.
Erin Toller, 2020, Sacred Heart.
Carleigh Wilson, 2022, Somerset.
Other out-of-state recruits
Sydneey Boykin, 2020, Clarksville Academy (Tenn.).
Madison Davis, 2018, Lutheran (Rockford, Ill.).
Emma Egan, no information available.
Ashton Elley, 2022, Terrance Park, Ohio.
Azzi Fudd, 2021, Potomac School (McLean, Va.).
Rain Green, 2020, Roland Park Country School (Baltimore, Md.).
Alyssa Hall, 2021, Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio).
Bree Hall, 2021, Wayne (Dayton, Ohio).
Raven Johnson, no information available.
Loyal McQueen, 2020, Wilson (Darlington, S.C.).
Jasmine McWilliams, 2020 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
Nicole Stephens, 2020, Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio).
Skye Williams, 2021, Teays Valley West (Orient, Ohio)
