South Carolina players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Mississippi State 59-49 in an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Greenville, S.C. Rainier Ehrhardt AP

UK Women's Basketball

SEC women’s basketball tournament locks in future sites

Special to the Herald-Leader

October 25, 2017 6:49 PM

The Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament will be played in Greenville, S.C. for the next three years, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Wednesday.

“The SEC’s experience in Greenville for our 2017 women’s basketball tournament was outstanding and provided the motivation for our return,” Sankey said.

Greenville previously hosted the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2005 and 2017 and has now been awarded the tournament for 2019, 2020 and 2021. The tournaments will be played in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament was previously announced for Nashville in 2018, 2022 and 2026.

In the women’s tournament’s history, 14 cities have hosted; Albany, Ga. (1987-1992); Athens, Ga. (1984, 1986); Baton Rouge, La. (1981); Chattanooga, Tenn. (1993-1997, 1999-2000); Columbus, Ga. (1998); Duluth, Ga. (2007, 2010, 2013, 2014); Greenville, S.C. (2005, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021); Jacksonville, Fla. (2016); Knoxville, Tenn. (1980, 1983); Lexington, Ky. (1982); Oxford, Miss. (1985); Memphis, Tenn. (2001); Nashville, Tenn. (2002, 2004, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2022, 2026); and North Little Rock, Ark. (2003, 2006, 2009, 2015).

