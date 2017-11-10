Live updates: Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Sacramento State

Follow along Friday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Sacramento State in Memorial Coliseum.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Kentucky opens the season with a revamped roster after the departures of last year’s senior leaders Makayla Epps and Evelyn Akhator. Expect a starting five featuring junior Taylor Murray, senior Makenzie Cann and junior Maci Morris in the backcourt with senior Alyssa Rice and freshman Dorie Harrison representing the front line.
Sacramento State returns two starters from last year’s team in leading scorer Maranne Johnson (15.0 points per game) and assist leader Justyce Dawson (4.3 apg). The Hornets are led by former Berea College coach Bunky Harkleroad, whose unique pressing, three-point shooting, high-speed attack figures to test the young Wildcats in their season opener, according to UK head coach Matthew Mitchell.
There is no live television for Friday night’s game, but the broadcast is available online at WatchESPN.com, courtesy of SEC Network Plus.
