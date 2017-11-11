Kentucky Coach Matthew Mitchell celebrated with Tatyana Wyatt as the Cats defeated Sacramento State 101-70 in Memorial Coliseum on Friday.
UK Women's Basketball

UK women play host to Gardner-Webb on Sunday

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 11, 2017 4:28 PM

Two days after a season-opening victory, the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team is back on the court.

The Wildcats (1-0), who routed Sacramento State 101-70 on Friday night, play host to Gardner-Webb on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tipoff. It will be the first-ever matchup between the teams.

Gardner-Webb (1-0) is also coming off a recent win, defeating Pfeiffer 72-53 on Friday. Tierra Huntsman led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 22 points, and Alexus Hill added 18.

Gardner-Webb returns four starters from a team that went 12-19 overall and 6-12 in the Big South.

Taylor Murray led the way in UK’s opener, scoring 22 points with five rebounds and three assists. Makenzie Cann made four three-pointers and had 17 points. Freshmen Tatyana Wyatt (13 points) and Dorie Harrison (10 points and nine rebounds) also contributed. Maci Morris had 12 points and four rebounds.

Friday’s win marked the 17th time in the Coach Matthew Mitchell era that UK scored 100 points or more. The Wildcats scored a program-record 31 first-quarter points.

▪  UK freshman forward KeKe McKinney is scheduled to sign autographs following the game on the main concourse near the Lexington Avenue entrance.

Sunday

Gardner-Webb at Kentucky

2 p.m. (SEC Plus, WBUL-FM 98.5)

