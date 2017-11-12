Live updates: Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Gardner-Webb

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jared Peck of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Gardner-Webb in Memorial Coliseum.
Sunday’s game, part of the Matthew Mitchell Classic, is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.
Kentucky opened the 2017-18 season with a 101-70 victory over Sacramento State in Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.
Gardner-Webb, from Boiling Springs, N.C., also rolled to an easy season-opening victory Friday night, beating Pfeiffer, 72-53.
Sunday’s game marks the first-ever meeting between Kentucky and Gardner-Webb in women’s basketball.
There is no live television for Sunday’s game, but the broadcast is available online at WatchESPN.com, courtesy of SEC Network Plus.
