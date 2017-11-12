Kentucky won its season opener Friday night against Sacramento State. The Wildcats host Gardner-Webb on Sunday.
Kentucky won its season opener Friday night against Sacramento State. The Wildcats host Gardner-Webb on Sunday. Mark Mahan
Kentucky won its season opener Friday night against Sacramento State. The Wildcats host Gardner-Webb on Sunday. Mark Mahan

UK Women's Basketball

Live updates: Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Gardner-Webb

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 12, 2017 1:45 PM

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jared Peck of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Gardner-Webb in Memorial Coliseum.

Sunday’s game, part of the Matthew Mitchell Classic, is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.

Kentucky opened the 2017-18 season with a 101-70 victory over Sacramento State in Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Gardner-Webb, from Boiling Springs, N.C., also rolled to an easy season-opening victory Friday night, beating Pfeiffer, 72-53.

Sunday’s game marks the first-ever meeting between Kentucky and Gardner-Webb in women’s basketball.

There is no live television for Sunday’s game, but the broadcast is available online at WatchESPN.com, courtesy of SEC Network Plus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017

    UK women's basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell performs his dance routine at the 2017 Big Blue Madness event in Rupp Arena.

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017 1:45

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017
Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility 2:12

Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility

Meet UK Hoops' new vocal leader 1:42

Meet UK Hoops' new vocal leader

View More Video