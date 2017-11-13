UK women jump into national rankings

The Kentucky women’s basketball team, coming off a pair of blowout victories in Memorial Coliseum last weekend, entered The Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday at No. 25.
UK, bolstered by more quality depth than it’s had in recent seasons, defeated Sacramento State 101-70 on Friday and Gardner-Webb 72-34 on Sunday.
The Cats were the first team among the others receiving votes in the AP’s preseason poll behind DePaul. Kentucky supplanted the Blue Demons in the first regular season poll.
UConn remained No. 1, receiving all 32 first-place votes. Louisville moved up four spots to No. 5 after beating Ohio State 95-90 in overtime on Sunday. Kentucky plays Louisville in Memorial on Dec. 17.
With Kentucky entering the poll, the SEC now has six teams in the Top 25, giving the conference one more than the Pac-12.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Women’s Associated Press Top 25
Rankings of the top 25 women’s basketball teams, according to the Associated Press after Week 1 of the 2017-2018 season:
Rank
School
Record
Points
First-place votes
Last week
1
UConn
1-0
800
32
1
2
Texas
1-0
729
0
2
3
Baylor
2-0
719
0
3
4
South Carolina
1-0
685
0
4
5
Louisville
2-0
638
0
9
6
Notre Dame
1-0
637
0
6
7
Mississippi State
1-0
617
0
7
8
UCLA
2-0
608
0
8
9
Ohio State
1-1
583
0
5
10
Oregon
2-0
500
0
11
11
Duke
1-0
454
0
12
12
West Virginia
1-0
405
0
13
13
Tennessee
1-0
373
0
14
14
Stanford
0-2
357
0
10
15
Maryland
1-0
353
0
15
16
Marquette
0-0
309
0
17
17
Florida State
2-0
272
0
18
18
Oregon State
1-0
213
0
19
19
Texas A&M
2-0
198
0
20
20
California
1-0
179
0
20
21
Oklahoma
1-0
165
0
22
22
South Florida
2-0
157
0
23
23
Missouri
1-1
139
0
16
24
Michigan
2-0
121
0
24
25
Kentucky
2-0
56
0
NR
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 41; Western Kentucky 24; Miami 17; Florida 9; Michigan State 6; Drake 5; DePaul 4; Virginia 4; Iowa 4; Gonzaga 4; Alabama 4; Kansas State 3; Indiana 2; Georgia Tech 2; Oklahoma State 2; Syracuse 1; Purdue 1.
