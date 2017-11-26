Rice finds her rhythm as Kentucky clobbers Marshall to stay unbeaten

For years, Kentucky’s coaches have said all Alyssa Rice needs is a shot of confidence.
The 6-foot-3 senior forward had the ability, but struggled to finish shots, overanalyzed things, got down on herself too easily.
Coach Matthew Mitchell predicted that might change this season for his lone four-year senior.
“I really believe Alyssa will surprise people,” he said in the preseason. “The shots she was missing in the first three years, she’s making all of them now. She’s on balance, she’s strong. She’s finally for the first time in her career totally confident in what she can do.”
That was the Rice that showed up in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, notching her first double-double in No. 22 Kentucky’s 69-39 rout of Marshall.
Rice had career highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes of play for Kentucky, which remained unbeaten at 6-0. The forward was one of three Cats in double digits including Maci Morris (15 points) and Taylor Murray (13 points, six rebounds).
The Cats outrebounded Marshall 47-22 including 20-5 on the offensive end.
Scrappy Marshall kept it close early on, even grabbing a two-point lead to open the second quarter before Kentucky went to work.
The Cats scored 20 unanswered points and held the Herd without a point for nearly eight minutes while taking a commanding 37-21 lead at the break.
At halftime, UK was winning the rebounding battle 28-9, including 14 offensive rebounds to just one for Marshall (1-4). The Cats also had 11 points off turnovers.
Marshall was paced by 18 points from Asheika Alexander.
The road gets considerably rougher for Kentucky starting on Thursday when it plays at No. 8 Baylor.
Next game
No. 22 Kentucky at No. 8 Baylor
8 p.m. Thursday (Fox College Sports)
