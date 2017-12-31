Kentucky’s dark December is over but its losing streak continues

It’s been a long December for Kentucky.
The Cats, who lost their sixth straight game, struggled early and could never catch up against unbeaten and seventh-ranked Tennessee in Rupp Arena on Sunday, falling 63-49.
The Lady Vols had three players finish in double figures led by Evina Westbrook’s 17 points and Mercedes Russell’s 16 points and seven rebounds.
The first quarter on Sunday was like something out of a Southeastern Conference horror movie for Kentucky.
Going against Tennessee (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to open league play, the Cats lost their only veteran post player to two fouls in the first six minutes. They missed all but three of their first 16 shots, and the Lady Vols raced out to a 15-3 lead.
By the end of the quarter, the Lady Vols had a 26-7 lead and had more makes from long range (five) than Kentucky had field goals.
Adding insult to injury, the Cats’ leading scorer, Maci Morris, left with two minutes to go in the first quarter after taking a shot to the head.
She returned early in the second quarter with a large bandage over her left eye and led all UK scorers with 18 points. Dorie Harrison added nine points.
Kentucky (8-7, 0-1) had a bit more fight in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Vols 13-10. But it was hard to watch for both sides, with neither team scoring in the final four minutes of the half and going a collective 0-for-12.
Tennessee, led by Westbook’s 13 points at the half, led 36-20 at the half and outrebounded Kentucky 30-16.
For the game, the Cats made just 30.3 percent of their shots and lost the boards battle 50-31.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Kentucky at No. 22 Texas A&M
7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)
