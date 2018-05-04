Kentucky women add two to recruiting support staff

Matthew Mitchell has bulked up his recruiting staff with two new hires in Aisha Foy and Jackie Clark.
Foy, a former graduate assistant at Southeast Missouri State, has been named Kentucky’s director of recruiting while Clark has been named a recruiting assistant.
Clark has spent the several years working at the Center for Academic and Tutorial Services at UK.
Before her time at Southeast Missouri, Foy played at Radford and was a nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year. The former guard played in 113 games with 82 starts at Radford, averaging 8.5 points.
Prior to her stint in the academic offices at Kentucky, Clark worked with the Colonnade Group, managing suite and premium areas at Kroger Field.
The two new additions will replace much of the work done by Beth Price, who left to join her husband, Neil Price, at Mississippi State. Neil was the long-time voice of the UK women's basketball program before leaving last year.
Comments